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HELP Michelle Beat Breast Cancer

Goal$70,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMichelle Wolfe

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michelle Wolfe

HELP Michelle Beat Breast Cancer

Help Michelle Fight Breast Cancer with Hope for Cancer Treatment

My name is Michelle Wolfe. I am a proud military spouse, a mother of three amazing children, and someone who has always put others before myself. Now, I am facing the fight of my life — and I need your help.


I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and while traditional chemotherapy is the “standard of care,” I watched my own mother wither away from it when I was just 14 years old. I lost her too soon, and it left a hole in my heart that has never healed. I don’t want my children to go through the same heartbreak.


I have found an alternative treatment called Hope for Cancer in Cancun, Mexico, which uses a low-dose chemo approach combined with innovative therapies. It gives me hope for a future where I can truly heal, not just survive. The challenge is that this treatment costs $60,000 and is not covered by insurance.


My family has endured so much. My husband has served multiple deployments, missing countless birthdays and holidays. Last year, I helped him through his darkest moments with PTSD — even saving his life when he was ready to give up. Now, I am the one who needs saving.


I want to be there for my children’s graduations, birthdays, weddings, and the births of my grandchildren. I want to be their rock, just as I have always been. But to do that, I need this treatment.


It will take a village to get me there, and I am humbly asking for your support. Whether you can donate or simply share my story, every bit helps me get one step closer to life-saving care.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for giving me the chance to keep being a mother, a wife, and a survivor.


Please donate what you can, and share this with your friends, family, and community.

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