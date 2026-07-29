Legal fight for God's Justice

Artur Pawlowski and his brother have filed a Statement of Claim against the Alberta Government, Alberta Health Services, the Calgary Police, the RCMP, Canada Post, and unknown parties in relation to allegations that over the past three years and beyond, these Government agencies engaged in malicious prosecution, abuse of process, false imprisonment, unlawful discrimination, battery and assault, cruel and unusual punishment, infringement of Charter rights, breaches of the principles of procedural fairness and natural justice and other unlawful behaviour stemming from the alleged systematic harassment, investigation, and prosecution of Artur Pawlowski and his brother Dawid, who have been outspoken opponents of the Government’s COVID-19 mandates, among other things