Fight For Emo

Emo, Ontario, is a tiny town of around 1350 people on the US border, just above Minnesota. They have stock car races at a local track, a walleye tournament, and the annual Rainy River Agricultural Fair. It has a wonderful, family-friendly waterfront park that has showers and shelter for overnight cyclists. It's roughly midway between two bridges to the US.



They have elections every 4 years, but the mayor is acclaimed. He's been doing an excellent job for this tiny town, with the limited resources of a township of 1333 people at the 2016 census.

In 2020, the town decided not to make a proclamation for Pride Month. This apparently offended some people who call themselves Borderland Pride. They filed a complaint with the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal, claiming that the town had made other official proclamations for holidays and causes, and thus, not making a proclamation for Pride Month violated their rights as a protected class.

The Town did not make any proclamation or statement AGAINST Pride Month; they just voted down a motion to display a pride flag and read a proclamation written by Borderland Pride, a radical LGBTQ+ organization in the area, one of whose directors is Ontario lawyer Douglas Judson.



CTV Winnipeg, Northwestern Ontario Town fined for not celebrating pride month.



He is practicing what is known as Lawfare. He BRAGS that he wants to take people's homes and cars and bank accounts and bankrupt them into submission.

He is being aided and abetted in this illegal Lawfare campaign by the unelected bureaucrats at the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal.



The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal upheld this bogus complaint, and ordered the town to pay Borderland Pride $15,000. $10,000 from the township and an order that $5000 be paid directly by the Mayor, and further that he be required to attend some political re-education training at his own expense.



Ladies and Gentlemen, this is compelled speech. It is wrong, and it must be fought. In Canada, there is equal justice for all who can afford it, and lawyers are hideously expensive.

There have now been several meetings of the council since the decision. Mayor McQuaker had already stated that he didn't intend to comply, and Mr. Judson asked a court to issue a garnishment for the Mayor's bank account for the $5000. Oddly, the CIBC bank deducted $5300.65 and will not provide any paperwork or return Mayor McQuaker's phone calls.



I haven't been asked to do this by the Town of Emo, and I don't even live in the same Province, but things like this enrage me. Someone said, "We should start a GoFundMe," but I know GiveSendGo is a much better platform. That's why, as part of this appeal, I'm directing 1% of donations to GiveSendGo to help with their operations.

I've spoken with Mayor McQuaker several times now, and he really appreciates your prayers and good wishes. He wishes he could say more, but when matters are before the Court, you can't comment on them. The Town has decided to go forward with a Judicial Review of the decision of OHRT



I'd like to raise $350,000 Canadian dollars or more to allow the Mayor, Harold McQuaker, and the Town of Emo to hire lawyers to fight this compelled speech to as high a Court as will hear it. Will YOU rise to the challenge and help out? $35 each, from ten thousand people, is all it would take. But think about where it could go!

What if it was $50 each from ten million people, viral across social media, and we funded a legal force to fight this nonsense wherever it raises its ugly head? To CRUSH these Tribunals" that are part of an unelected bureaucracy that is destroying life in Canada.

Any amount, however small, will be appreciated as a vote for sanity. If you can afford a large donation, know that every cent will be spent on this cause, and no campaign organizer is taking a cent. If this Campaign is successful, financial transparency will be provided, and every penny will be accounted for.

Thank You for taking the time to read this story and consider it.

"Let not anyone pacify his conscience by the delusion that he can do no harm, if he takes no part, and forms no opinion. Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing." ~From a speech by John Stuart Mill at The University of St. Andrews, 1867.








