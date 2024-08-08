Fentanyl Educational Awareness Resources

There is a horrible crisis that has invaded our country, our states, our cities, our communities and our homes. And when I say homes. I mean our home. On August 4, 2022, my wife Melody and I lost our son Brandon Adam Bowers (Forever 27) to the poisoning of illicit fentanyl. If you knew our son, then you would know this was a shock of reality that was very unexpected. We knew nothing about fentanyl except what we had seen on the news. But what we now know is, if this could happen to our son, it could happen to anybody's child.

We decided we had to do something. We started studying Fentanyl. And what we learned was mind blowing. We felt God had now given us the passion to educate and spread awareness about this crisis. So, we founded F.E.A.R. (Fentanyl Educational Awareness Resources).

We worked close with the Greenville County Sheriff and City Police. At the time the Sheriff Department asked if they could do a video of us and use body cam footage of the night our son was poisoned. As hard as it was to do, we agreed because we felt people needed to see firsthand the horror this drug can affect a family. The Sheriff Department will also call us when another child is lost to this crisis. They ask if they can give our information to the grieving family. When the family does reach out to us, we invite them to the FAVOR Upstate grief meetings. A great organization, but this is a club you do not want to join. The initiation fee is too costly.

In January 2023, we joined other grieving families and stood in front of and sat beside the Senators of the South Carolina Senate Committee and testified why South Carolina needed a fentanyl trafficking law. which thankfully was passed. Now we are fighting for Drug Induced Homicide Law.

In February 2023, we went before the Greenville County School Board because we heard that only the 1 or 2 Resource Officers in the schools had access to Narcan. At the time not even the nurses had access. We warned them this was not being very proactive to save the life of a student that may encounter fentanyl at a school. Recently we were blessed! Governor McMaster passed a bill to allow more school staff to carry Narcan.

May 6th, 2023, we held our 1st Annual Fentanyl Awareness Rally in downtown Greenville, SC. We also have held rallies in Spartanburg, Easley, Columbia my hometown Newberry. We have been asked to hold this event in other cities. And we plan on it! We have been asked to speak with youth groups at churches. We want to speak and go anywhere and do whatever we can to educate and spread awareness in hopes we can prevent other families from experiencing what we are.

Finally, our new government administration has helped fight this crisis! But, We The People also have to step up and help attack this crisis from the bottom, starting with our children. We are not fighting this crisis for our child. We are fighting this crisis for yours. Yes, God took our only son, Brandon. But we also know our son is his son too. So, we ask not WHY. We now just ask, what can we do next?

So, there is a lot more work to be done. But in order for F.E.A.R. to continue our educational and awareness fight, we need your financial support. But as I quote, your donations are not for us. They are for You, The Giver, to enable You to help us fight this evil. Your support will allow us to have awareness rallies in more cities to educate and spread awareness and help those with addiction. We also want to be able to send a grief care package to those that have lost loved ones to this crisis, so they will know they are not alone.

So, help us with your donation of, $5.00, $10.00, $100.00. No matter the amount you give, you will be helping others.

Luke 6:38

Give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you.”

Thank You For Your Support In This Fight!