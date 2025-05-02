Fight Like Joseph

Thanks for checking out the fundraiser dedicated to supporting Joseph Mastin through his fight against testicular cancer.

On April 10th after noticing discomfort and an abnormality, Joseph was seen at Forsyth Medical Center. It was determined that Joseph had testicular cancer; he had surgery the same day to remove the tumor that was found. Within a week, Joseph returned for additional scans which have revealed that his cancer has metastasized.

On April 29, Joseph met with his oncologist and the Novant Health Cancer Institute. As of now, we know the plan will be for Joseph to begin with very intense chemotherapy on May 12. Prior to starting chemotherapy, he will have additional scans to rule out further metastasis, attend multiple education sessions, and have pulmonary function testing to establish a baseline for his lung function as one of the three chemotherapy drugs can cause lung damage in the short or long term. He’ll take steps to preserve his family planning options for the future, and he will undergo port placement, which will be used as access to administer his chemo.

Joseph is facing many long days over the next few months, with the majority of his infusion sessions lasting more than 5 hours at a time. This will mean many hours away from home, traveling time, modifying his diet and lifestyle, and supportive therapies to combat side effects through an intense chemotherapy program. We have faith that Joseph’s cancer will be eliminated; our main concern is supporting him through this process that will be no easy feat. Joseph is a wonderful brother, the best uncle, and dedicated son. If you’ve crossed paths with him, you’ll know he is sweetest, most selfless man; he has his whole life ahead of him.

As his sisters, along with our parents, we’ve been discussing ways we can help support him through this process. He has a big team to have his back. Joseph is a fairly private person, but when we asked him to think about allowing us to share his story he was open to the idea, stating how good it would be to raise awareness for other people throughout his journey. Friends and loved ones alike have asked how they can help. We’ve created this fundraiser as a way for people to donate if they choose. Above all, we covet your prayers and good vibes for Joseph as he bravely fights testicular cancer.