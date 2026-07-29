Help us fight corruption. They illegally revoked Vini's driver's license in Michigan 42 years ago over drunk driving offenses that occurred when he was under 18 years old. They've refused to restore it no matter how much he fights or how much money he's willing to spend. He hopes to hire a lawyer who'll fight the illegality of this and get his license restored and help him sue for damages. It's gonna take more than we're trying to raise here, because he needs an assassin in court. This is #discrimination against the #transgendered !!



