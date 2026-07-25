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Fight Cancer Like Kristi!

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$3,215 USD

Fundraiser created byRebekah Beckstrom

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kristi Wilson

Fight Cancer Like Kristi!

Our sweet sister Kristi has always been the one who shows up for others. As a devoted nurse, friend, daughter, aunt and sister, she has dedicated her life to caring for people with compassion, urgency, strength, and unwavering kindness. She has always been the advocate — making sure no one is forgotten, unheard, or unimportant.

Now, she finds herself on the other side.

Kristi has been diagnosed with Stage IIIC2 endometrial cancer — an aggressive, high-grade cancer that has spread to the lymph nodes in her abdomen and may be progressing toward Stage IV. This diagnosis has shaken our family to the core. But even in the middle of devastating news, Kristi’s faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ, has not wavered.

She continues to walk into every appointment and treatment with courage and grace — trusting that God is already in the room before she arrives. True to who she is, she still thinks first of everyone else.

A nurse who now finds herself a patient, Kristi has cared for others in their most vulnerable moments. She has been the calm in the chaos, the steady hand, the compassionate voice.

Some days she wakes up in pain and bleeding. If she overexerts herself at work, she pays for it the next day. She wants to keep working because caring for others gives her purpose and helps take her mind off her own battle — but the toll is real. The physical exhaustion, the emotional strain, and the waiting can feel overwhelming.

There are days she feels strong and ready to fight. There are days she feels small and weary.

But through it all, she leans on her faith. She believes the Lord is holding her — even on the days she feels too tired to stand. She knows she is never walking this road alone.

While we are grateful for insurance, the out-of-pocket costs are already overwhelming. Bills are beginning to arrive. She may not be able to continue working full-time. Between chemotherapy, immunotherapy, surgery, radiation, port placement, lab work, scans, and specialist visits — the financial strain is heavy.

Kristi has always been the one serving others with Christlike love. Now she needs her community, family, and friends to pour that same love back into her.

💛 How Your Donation Helps Kristi Fully

Thank you for supporting Kristi in her fight against aggressive endometrial cancer. Every gift — big or small — brings hope, strength, and love to her during this challenging time.

GiveSendGo does not take any platform fee, so your donation goes directly to Kristi. Most donations will still have a small credit card processing fee (around 2.7% + $0.30 per donation), which is standard for online transactions.

  1. Kristi's Direct VENMO- @Kristi-Wilson-6
  • If using VENMO select Friends & Family to avoid processing fees.

2. GiveSendGo “Cover Fees” Option

  • On GiveSendGo, donors can choose to cover processing fees at checkout.
  • If you check this box, Kristi will receive the full amount of your donation minus nothing.

🙏 Every gift matters.

Kristi has carried so many people through their hardest days. Now it’s our turn to carry her. She is determined to fight. She is keeping her faith. She is holding onto hope. And she rests in the promise that her Savior walks beside her through every step of this valley. Let’s surround her with the same love she has always given so freely. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with Kristi. May God bless you for your kindness and generosity. 🧡

FOLLOW her and her JOURNEY on Instagram @fightcancerlikekristi


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