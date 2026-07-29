In 2020 God put in my heart the mission to fight world hunger. The fact that 25,000 people die each day from starvation related illness when everything we need to survive can be grown from the ground we all walk upon. Where my idea differs from most is I intend to setup a system using hydroponics and cargo containers to establish a source of food anywhere that continues to provide for the community in which it is setup. Money raised will be used to help me set up a non-profit and possibly travel to spread the word to accomplish this goal of mine.