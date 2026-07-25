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Fight to Reunite

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Rivera

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jennifer Rivera

Fight to Reunite

Hannah (name changed to protect her from retaliation) has fought a long, hard war against the father of her three children for their safety and security. She has recently lost several battles.


He filed for back child support as soon as she went on maternity leave and recently weaponized DCS and had their 2-month-old, nursing baby taken from her on an allegedly failed drug screening. The baby was taken to the hospital after by the father and tested clean, but that's all the information we can currently gather. We are as yet unsure if the test administered by DCS was faulty or the results were forged. The courts have not reversed the decision.


Hannah did have a drug problem. I'm not going to hide anything here but names and specifics. She was a full time homemaker and homeschooling mother struggling to maintain the home due to her partner's abuse and neglect. She turned to speed because she had been convinced that every domestic task was hers and hers alone because he was the "provider". She would send the children to their grandparents for the weekend so she could get caught up and that's when she would take just enough to get her through all the cleaning.


That partner had begun to resent her from the moment she gave birth to their first child. He became mentally abusive and it quickly progressed to physical. She couldn't leave because she knew he and his family had the money to take the kids. And she loved him in spite of everything. So she stayed. He found out about the drug problem after a few months and threw her out. This is when her legal fight to see her children began.


The judge presiding over her DCS case is familiar with members of her troubled family and told her so, comparing her to them in court. That should have been the end of his ability to preside over any case, but small counties being what they are, she has yet to be granted a change of venue over a year later.


She has been clean since before getting pregnant. The partner clearly knew this because he trusted her enough to make another child with her in the first place. She was given every reason to believe they would get back together.


Then she went to jail. A non-violent probation violation unrelated to drugs that she still contests, but when you're already in the system, you're guilty for the rest of your life no matter the facts. She spent three months of her pregnancy in jail, and there found Jesus.


She had been non-religious her entire life, as her partner still is. Of course, this sudden conversion only further enraged him. As soon as she naively told him she was pregnant, he began telling her that he would take that baby. He made good on that threat.


She is working, pumping, praying, and fighting to get all her babies back from this monster, but she needs help. Lawyers are expensive. Child support even more so. All this has come down on her head a mere 8 weeks into the postpartum period. A period during which, statistically, the most common cause of death is suicide.


We are asking for monetary support so that:


1. Back child support can be paid and he cannot have her thrown back in jail.


2. Lawyers can be paid to fight for her parental rights and her innocence.


3. She can pay for car repairs so as to get to and from her court ordered meetings, classes, 2 jobs, and possibly third.


Any amount helps. And if you truly cannot give a dime, pray. Storm heaven for this mother.

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