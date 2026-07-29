Fight to get Rosalie back home to her daddy

Hi, my name is Josh.





Rosalie is my entire world. Anyone who knows us knows how close we are. Being her dad isn’t just something I do—it’s who I am.





About two months ago, something happened that became my worst nightmare as an active, loving, devoted father. It’s now been a full week without any contact with Rosalie.





What hurts just as much is knowing that Rosalie is missing time with her little brother, and Beckett is missing time with her. They’re being kept apart, and that’s time they can never get back together.





I don’t think anything could have prepared me for how much this would hurt.

I’m missing the moments that matter most. The everyday things. The little things people take for granted—hearing her voice, making her laugh, being there for her. I’m missing milestones I can never get back.





I’m going to miss her dance recital.

I’m going to miss Father’s Day with her.

I’m going to miss my birthday with her.





Not being able to even talk to Rosalie or tell her I love her… that’s the part that hurts the most.

I think about her every single day. I wonder how she’s doing. I wonder what she’s thinking. I wonder if she knows how much I love her and how badly I want to be there.

I am doing everything the right way. I’m following every court order and working through the legal process so I can get back to being the father Rosalie knows.





All I want is to be there for Rosalie—to show up for her, support her, and continue being the dad she deserves.





This process takes time, and the legal costs are overwhelming. I’m asking for help so I can keep fighting to be in Rosalie’s life and get back to where I belong.





If you know me and Rosalie, you know our bond. Any support—whether it’s a donation or simply sharing this—means more than I can ever explain.





Thank you for standing by me during the hardest time of my life.

— Josh