Help defend the voices of Granbury!

For months, the City of Granbury has been working to hide their attempts to recruit a 2,000 acre data center to Granbury.





In response, ordinary citizens from every corner of Granbury came together around a simple belief: the people deserve to be heard.





Volunteers walked neighborhoods in the Texas heat, gave up evenings and weekends and attended community events. Together, they gathered more than 1,300 signatures for each of the five Granbury City Council recall petitions.





On Tuesday, July 28th, those voices were stopped before they could even be heard.





The Granbury City Attorney refused to accept the recall petitions, asserting that they were legally insufficient. Instead of allowing the democratic process to move forward, thousands of signatures from citizens who participated in good faith have been placed in question.





Now, the fight is no longer just about a recall.





It is about whether the voices of Granbury residents matter.





It is about whether citizens who spend months participating in the democratic process deserve to have their efforts taken seriously.





It is about whether government should be accountable to the people it serves.





That is why we need your help.









Why We're Raising Funds





Every dollar raised will be used to retain experienced legal counsel to challenge the City's position and ensure that the recall petitions receive the fair and lawful consideration they deserve.





We believe that when more than a thousand citizens sign a petition, those signatures deserve to be counted—not dismissed.





This effort is about protecting the integrity of our local democratic process.





It is about making sure the law is followed fairly.





It is about ensuring that every citizen who took the time to sign these petitions has their voice respected.









Why This Matters





This effort began because thousands of residents became deeply concerned about the City's support for the proposed data center project known as Project Patriot.





Many citizens believe the project threatens the character, infrastructure, environment, and long-term future of Granbury. Whether someone supports or opposes the project itself, everyone should be able to agree on one fundamental principle:

The people have the right to hold their elected officials accountable through the processes provided by law.





If that process can be blocked after citizens have done the hard work of organizing, gathering signatures, and following the rules to the best of their ability, then every future citizen-led effort faces the same obstacle.





This is larger than one project.





Larger than one election.





Larger than five council members.





It is about preserving the principle that government remains accountable to its citizens.









A Community That Refuses to Give Up





Granbury has always been a place where neighbors help neighbors. It is a town built on history, community, and people who care enough to stand up when something important is at stake. The volunteers who gathered these signatures were not professional activists.





They are retirees.

Parents.

Business owners.

Veterans.

Teachers.

Church members.

Young adults.

Grandparents.





People who simply love this town and want future generations to enjoy the same historic Granbury they have cherished for years.





They donated thousands of hours because they believed their community was worth fighting for.





Now they need your help.









Your Gift Makes a Difference





Legal action is expensive. Experienced attorneys who specialize in election law and municipal law require significant resources, but they also provide the expertise necessary to ensure citizens receive the legal process they deserve.





Your contribution will help fund:

Legal review of the City's refusal to accept the recall petitions. Representation by experienced attorneys. Court filings and litigation costs, if necessary. Legal research and preparation. Other expenses directly related to protecting the rights of Granbury citizens in this matter.





Every contribution matters.





Whether you are able to give $10, $25, $100, or more, your support helps strengthen this effort.





If you cannot give financially, you can still make an enormous difference by sharing this campaign with your friends, family, neighbors, civic organizations, and anyone who believes that citizens deserve a fair hearing.









This Is OUR Town





Granbury is more than a dot on a map.





It is the Historic Square where families gather.





It is Friday night football.





It is Lake Granbury.





It is small businesses that know your name.





It is generations of families who have built lives here.





It is a community that values honesty, accountability, and responsible leadership.





Those things are worth protecting.





Future generations will inherit whatever choices we make today.





Will they inherit a town where citizens are encouraged to participate in government?





Or one where participation can be set aside after thousands have spoken?





That question deserves an answer.





Please make a contribution today.





Thank you for standing with Granbury.