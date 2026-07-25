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FIGHT LIKE FREDDY

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$28,795 USD

Fundraiser created byBANEOND Chinchilla

Fundraiser funds will be received by Federico Andaverde

FIGHT LIKE FREDDY

Federico Andaverde III - known to everyone who loves him as Freddy.

If you know Freddy, you know strength, loyalty, and heart. A United States Marine, a husband, a father, and a Chicago Police Commander with 28 years of service. A leader who has poured himself into his Officers, not just as a Supervisor but as a mentor, a motivator, and a friend. He is someone who always shows up for others. The kind of man who makes everyone around him better, just by being in the room. 

If you work in the 025th District, you know Freddy. You know he would rather be out on the streets with his officers than sitting behind his desk. He leads from the front, every single time.

His career speaks for itself. Freddy has earned the Lambert Tree Medal — received after being shot in the line of duty — the Superintendent's Award of Valor, and the Police Blue Star Award. He didn't flinch then, and he isn't flinching now.

In April of 2026, Freddy was diagnosed with Bile Duct cancer, also called Cholangiocarcinoma. A rare cancer in the United States, with an estimated 8,000-12,000 people diagnosed each year. Over the past several weeks, Freddy has endured major surgery lasting 7 hours and is currently dealing with complications that have left him unable to properly eat or keep food down. For 30 days, Freddy has remained hospitalized as his doctors continue searching for a treatment plan. At this time, we still don't know when he will be released to go home, but what makes this journey difficult is the uncertainty about what lies ahead. He requires a PICC line and an NG tube for nutrition and hydration, which need constant monitoring. All of this needs to be treated before he can even begin chemotherapy. Some days bring progress while others bring major setbacks, but through it all, Freddy continues to fight with resilience, courage, and determination. You already know Freddy. If anyone can beat this, it's him. He is facing this diagnosis the same way he has faced every challenge in his life -with hope, strength, and positivity, knowing God, his family, and friends are standing beside him every step of the way.

What we're asking is simple — let us fight for him the way he has always fought for us.

The financial weight of a serious illness falls hard and fast — medical expenses, ongoing treatment costs, and time away from work add up quickly. Any contribution, large or small, helps lift that burden so Freddy can focus on one thing: getting better and coming home.

Freddy has always been the person others could count on. At the young age of 56, nearing his retirement, he has so much to live for. His family needs him, his Officers miss him, and right now, he needs us. Every donation, prayer, and message helps to lift the burden so Freddy can focus on one thing: healing and coming home! 


Thank you for helping Freddy continue this fight. We remain faithful and deeply grateful for every bit of support during this chapter of his recovery.


FIGHT LIKE FREDDY


Semper Fi, Freddy.


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