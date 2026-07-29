Fight for Justice Disabled Songwriter





















Hello,

​My name is Shari. I’m completely new to this. I tried sharing my story and posting some of the songs I write on TikTok, hoping someone would care or guide me, but I didn't get any help. Instead, people just made fun of me. But I'm trying not to give up because my mother’s memory is everything to me.

​We brought a stranger in to help take care of my mom when she was weak. Instead of helping, she neglected her, didn't feed her right, and even hid the fact that my mom fell and broke her hip. Then, she literally put her name on federal and state documents to forge her way into stealing the entire estate and claiming everything. It is a crime, but she thinks she is completely above the law and that it doesn't comply to her. That is what I am fighting to stop, and I am not missing this court date in Iowa, which is scheduled for the first week of June.

​But I am financially and physically broken down. I am not very big, and my car is completely useless because the entire brake system underneath—the lines, calipers, and regulator—is completely rusted out. I live on a fixed income of just $700 a month because I don't get my full Social Security benefits. I can barely afford to feed myself, let alone fix a car. Whenever I have to ask for help, the answer is always no. I've always had to figure things out on my own. It feels like everybody gives up on me because they get frustrated or they just quit without even trying. I have never had someone back me up, support me, and say, "hear her out." I am literally one person who has always been treated like this since I was little.

​Because I have no money for travel, I am preparing to push my walker straight down this winding mountain road with its sharp hairpin turns and steep cliffs just to reach a truck stop. No matter what, I am getting there. I will hitchhike the 15 hours, sleep on a sidewalk, or camp out at a grocery store if that's what it takes to be at that courthouse.

​I can't afford a lawyer, so I am going in alone. Because of the stress, I tend to freeze up. I just need people to support me, show up, video the whole thing, and let the world finally hear my story for once instead of shutting me out.

​If you can find it in your heart to help, my main goal is to raise enough for an SUV car rental. That way, I can drive myself safely to Iowa and just sleep in the back of the vehicle to save money on motels. I'll be okay sleeping in the vehicle and grabbing basic food at the grocery store for my diabetes.

​Any extra help will go toward my bills, food, and the specialized dental care I need for a severe medication reaction that has left my mouth in constant pain. It will also go toward my home repairs. Right now, there is a literal hole in my floor, and when you walk across it, it feels like walking on a trampoline. It is just a tiny cabin that was neglected for years, but it's all I can afford.

​If you can’t donate, just sharing this link means the world to me.

​Thank you so much for taking the time to listen. Have a great day.



