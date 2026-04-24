Free Rufus Searile — Support His Fight for Justice





Rufus Searile has spent years advocating for people in his community without asking for anything in return. He has stood beside families, spoken out against injustice, and used his voice to help others who felt unheard.





Today, Rufus needs that same support in return.





Rufus is facing a malicious prosecution fueled by false accusations, fabricated evidence, and retaliation from officials he publicly challenged. He has been arrested, separated from his family, held on an excessive bond, and subjected to harsh conditions while awaiting his day in court.





Rufus is currently being held in solitary confinement at the Evangeline Parish Correctional Facility in Ville Platte, Louisiana.





His legal battle has placed an enormous financial burden on his family and supporters. Court delays and ongoing legal proceedings continue to increase the cost of defending his constitutional rights and freedom.





This campaign was created to help raise funds for:





Legal defense fees





Court-related expenses





Advocacy and awareness efforts





No one should face injustice alone.





Rufus has stood for others, spoken for the people, or inspired people to stand for truth and accountability. We ask that you stand with him now.





Every donation, prayer, and share helps.





Together, we can continue to #AdvocateForTheOurAdvocate.





#FreeRufusSearile