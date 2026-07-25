Fight for freedom, for Jan dammenhain

Fight for Freedom: Stand With Jan dammenhain Christopher and His Family

Imagine serving your country, risking your life in combat, earning medals for courage, and believing that your greatest battles were finally behind you. For Christopher Kuehne, that battle never truly ended.

Today, Chris and our family are fighting for our future.

Chris is currently facing criminal charges related to the events of January 6. He has pleaded Not Guilty to every charge and continues to fight to clear his name in court. At the same time, while the criminal case is still ongoing, we have also been hit with a separate civil lawsuit. Defending against both cases has placed an overwhelming financial burden on our family.

This is more than a legal case to us.

It has become a daily struggle to keep our lives together while facing mounting legal bills, emotional exhaustion, and uncertainty about what tomorrow may bring.

Chris is not defined by the accusations against him. He is a decorated combat veteran who served his country with honor, receiving the Purple Heart, the Navy Commendation Medal with Valor, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Valor. He has lived a life of service, sacrifice, and courage, carrying both visible and invisible wounds from his military service.

Long before his time in uniform, Chris demonstrated extraordinary courage. As a 9-year-old Cub Scout, he rescued his younger sister from a burning car, earning the Boy Scouts of America's Medal of Merit.

Today, the man who spent his life protecting others needs help himself.

As his family, asking for help is one of the hardest things we have ever done. We never imagined we would be in this position. Every donation, regardless of the amount, helps us continue paying for legal representation and essential household expenses while we fight through this difficult chapter.

If you are unable to give financially, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing our story mean more than words can express.

Your support gives us hope when hope feels difficult to find.

Thank you for standing with our family during one of the most challenging times of our lives.





Address

City: Springfield

State: Illinois

ZIP Code: 62701

Home Address: 123 Maple Street, Springfield, IL 62701, USA