Fight for Fair Defense

I am a single mother asking for help during one of the hardest moments of my life. If you are a parent, you know how painful it is to have your child or children away from you.





My one and only son is currently facing serious charges that we strongly believe do not reflect the full truth of what happened. While we respect the legal process, we also believe every person deserves a fair defense, proper representation, and the opportunity to have their voice fully heard.





As his mother, I cannot stand by without doing everything possible to help him secure an experienced attorney who can thoroughly review the evidence, investigate the circumstances, and ensure his rights are protected throughout this process.





This situation has placed an enormous emotional and financial burden on our family. Legal defense costs are overwhelming, and we are humbly asking for support from anyone willing to help us fight for fairness, truth, and due process.





My son is more than the accusations against him. He is a son, a God-fearing human being, and someone deeply loved by his family. No matter how difficult this season is, I will continue standing beside him while the facts are fully examined through the legal system.





Funds raised will go toward:





Attorney retainers and legal fees

Court-related expenses

Investigation and case preparation costs

If you are unable to donate, we ask for your prayers, encouragement, and for you to SHARE this campaign with others in your network.





Thank you for your compassion, support, and belief that every person deserves proper representation and a fair opportunity to defend themselves.

I ask God to bless everyone who is giving and to us during this difficult moment.





Thank You Sincerely!









Luke 4:18 – "The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim liberty to the captives and the opening of the prison to those who are bound," showing God’s mission to bring freedom to the oppressed.



