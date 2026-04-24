Fight Against DCFS IN KANE COUNTY

Hi, my name is Diamond H I’m a 32 year old mother whom children were stripped away from me at the hands of an unfair system. I contacted the police for help when my perpetrator struck me in the face. I’ve been in the fight with DCFS for 3 years now. Funding has been limited as this system is made to rip children away from their parents and be child trafficked to unknown places and people. My children has been sepearated from me for way too long the county I’ve been fighting has completely failed us, illegal and violated my due process rights. I’m still in the fight to bring my 3 children home anything you send will truly be appreciated. I’m asking for help to be able to get an attorney who will help me in this fight. Please help me bring my three children back home ages 7, 5 & 3 . Please help me please please. I feel like I’m barely breathing without my children.