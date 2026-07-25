Fight against cancer

Hi my name is alisha, I recently was dx with breastcancer mere weeks after splitting with my girls dad. Im a single momma of 4 kiddos 18,15,4,and 1. I had found a lump in my breast and my heart just sunk, I knew in my gut it was cancer, and that began my journey. After a biopsy I was diagnosed with dcis. Ductal carcinoma in situ. I am not a candidate for a lumpectomy I have to have a double mastectomy and reconstruction . I do not have insurance so I was put on a payment plan until the ibccp kicks in since time isnt on my side, once it spreads its spreading fast. I finally have a surgery date, and have 2 more mris until to check spread, then surgery and the treatment. I must keep my payment plan a certain level and the stuff not covered by my plan since mercy is a contract hospital. If you can find it in your heart to donate, id truly appreciate it. I need to keep treatment going and I cant without the help of others. My kiddos and I appreciate it. I also just realized I will be out of work for a minimum of 3 weeks, since i watch children, 2 who are special needs i have to wait till my drains are removed. Thank you again