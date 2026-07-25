fiancé suffered 8mm L5_S1 spinal injury

my fiancé was in a car crash in February this year which has caused her a 8mm L5-S1 spinal injury with nerve damage and a pinched nerve. since the accident i have been her full time care taker along with taking care of our 6 kids, her work benefits have ended and no longer have income coming in until her m.a.c.p gets approved which may take some time. any kind of help would be greatly appreciated to help us pay for everyday living until she no longer needs me to take care of her and the kids and i can return to work.







