GROWING FREEDOM BY GROWING FOOD

There is a better way. It is not new. It is as old as the Garden of Eden — and it starts, quite literally, in the soil beneath your feet.





The World Is Starving for a Better Way

Every day, families watch the ground beneath their feet lose its life to toxins and carcinogens. They watch grocery bills climb while the food itself grows less nourishing — increasingly lab-grown, manipulated by GMOs, industrially processed, and disconnected from nutrient-rich soil. They watch the meteoric rise of Health and Big Pharma industries and organizations that are driven, not by any desire to prevent or heal or cure, but rather incentivized by financial motives to get us more addicted, make us sicker, and then keep us sick at the direct expense of their own healthy, thriving families and communities. They watch, with growing alarm, the rising health and disease epidemic all around us. They watch our children growing unhealthier by the hour, increasingly diagnosed with chronic illness at far younger ages. THIS IS NOT NATURAL!





They watch energy growing scarcer and more expensive by the day, communities growing more divided, and a government answering less and less to the very people it was meant to serve. They watch the hollowing-out of a once-vibrant middle class, further widening the gap between the have-nots and the elites, as one unconstitutional policy after another strangle innovation and ingenuity while steadily eroding the very liberties and freedoms our nation was founded upon. They watch congress and courtrooms at every level protect and defend the powerful corporations and elites rather than hold them to account for the destruction they knowingly unleash across this nation. They witness a mainstream media spreading lies and propaganda rather than serving as the final line of defense for the very accountability and justice meant to be the lifeblood of a free people. They watch powerful entities selfishly extract the natural resources of our land in ways that consume and destroy the very nutrients essential to life and abundance – all to enrich only themselves.





This isn't a partisan complaint. It's a shared ache of all humanity — felt in the mind, body, soul, and heart of nearly everyone it touches.





We are not here to fight a broken system. We are here to build a better one — and prove it works.





The Stewardship Movement exists to unify communities around a return to Truth and Virtue, restoring the Town Hall in cities and towns across our nation. But a movement needs more than a message — it needs a demonstrated, working, better way: visible, tangible, and available to every person or family willing to plant it. This is the mission and vision of FFA Enterprises, LLC (FFAE).





FFA Enterprises: Teaching a Nation to Fish

“Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime” – an old adage with many adaptions – this one from a 1970 book that suggested its origin is “an old Navajo proverb”. However, the underlying wisdom it imparts has inspired the MISSION and FOUNDING of FFA Enterprises, LLC – the for-profit engine that funds and fuels the entire Stewardship Movement. Our vision is to bring real, tangible, market-ready solutions to every community throughout America — solutions that heal soil, water, and air while putting abundant, organic, and healthy food back into the hands of the people, families, and communities that grow it. This is your invitation to join us on this journey, get involved, and do something outside of yourself that will spread genuine purpose, health, and abundance to a world that is hungry and starving for it.





Why Now?

Distrust of industrial food is rising — consumers are seeking greater control over what they eat. Food costs are escalating — a greenhouse pays for itself in produce, and in peace of mind. The homestead movement has surged into the mainstream — roughly 4M+ U.S. households strong. Greenhouses and Chicken Tractors represent a $2.9B market growing 8.8% annually, and FFAE's flagship greenhouse holds the premium engineered segment that competitors cannot certify into.





Operations commence August 2026 — on a dated calendar, not a wish list. The first post-launch sale is expected within weeks, with ten greenhouses and 15 chicken tractors expected to be manufactured by September 15. With pre-sale marketing underway, FFAE's business model is expected to be EBITDA-positive by Month 2 with your support.





What Your Contribution Helps to Build

What Your Contribution Helps to Build The Impact to Your Community Greenhouse Manufacturing — USA cold-formed galvanized steel Greenhouses that are hurricane-rated up to 155+ mph, blizzard-rated to 45psf, with a 10-year structural warranty A person, family, or community that grows its own food, year-round, without the need for a contractor. Bolt-together assembly, off-grid capable, and built to last and sustain abundant harvest of healthy, nutrient-rich food Chicken Tractor Manufacturing — mobile, predator-resistant coops built to the same engineering standard as our greenhouses Source of eggs and meat while the soil is fertilized naturally when the flock moves — supporting a healthy, balanced lifecycle the way nature intended BioRegen Food Forest Design — a 1,200+ point LIDAR and drone-surveyed design platform over 3 years in the making by Permaculture Experts Any lawn, backyard, park, institution, or municipality property transformed into a living, abundant food system that nourishes mind, body, and soul The Soil Saviors package — compounds, natural enzymes, and microbiome inputs that break down toxic chemicals that rebuild & revitalize the soil Soil poisoned by toxins — GMO residue, glyphosate, heavy metals, and more — returned to living ground: the first act of healing before anything is planted The Production Studio — documentary film, social media, and published curriculum The story reaches millions, and the Stewardship movement grows beyond any one farm or town The Entrepreneur Bundle — training that turns stewardship and passion into a thriving livelihood New local businesses that thrive and sustain families and communities by revitalizing the soil destroyed by toxins Educational Courses – A complete Library of “How To” courses about permaculture and stewardship Putting the information and resources into the hands of those who wish to build, live, and show a better way





The Invitation: $150,000

FFAE is currently seeking contributions totaling $150,000 to fund the launch, allocated exactly as follows:

Use of Funds Amount Priority Timeline Three-month launch operating expenses (all departments) $100,000 Critical Months 1–3 Inventory safety stock (5 greenhouse units, at cost) $36,250 Critical Q1 Warehouse setup deposit $5,000 High By Aug 15, 2026 Working capital reserve $8,750 Standard Ongoing TOTAL FUNDING SOUGHT $150,000 CRITICAL By Aug 15, 2026

Expected pre-sale deposits are expected to increase effective launch liquidity to approximately $180,450.





We're asking people that share our vision and passion to join us on this incredible journey because they believe in it — not merely because of what it may pay back to them financially. Your contribution (any amount) will fund real greenhouses, real food forest designs, real soil restoration, real documentaries, real entrepreneur opportunities, and real education reaching real families and communities. That is the return: a better way, both demonstrated and growing exponentially across a multitude of local communities, simultaneously!





What You Get as a Contributor

For everyone that contributes to this fundraising campaign, you will receive the following benefits:

A Founder Discount on any and every Product, Service, or Solution that we offer through FFAE VIP Status with a direct line to our entire Management Team & the Partners within our Network Added to the Stewardship Movement Newsletter to keep you informed and up to date An invitation to become a Member of the Stewardship Party to help change our nation





A Team Already in Place

Jim Gale (Founder & Chairman) leads the overall organization, drawing on food forest implementations in more than 50 countries and a media reach of 163+ podcasts. Randy Ireland (President & COO) directs day-to-day operations and communications with everyone supporting this launch. They are joined by a full leadership team in Marketing and Sales (Dane Peterson), engineering (James E. Hoeft), manufacturing (Adam Good), media production (Jeff Wager), permaculture design (Ben Missimer), customer service (Nathan Martin), education and curriculum assets (Cory Endrulat), and various permaculture consulting experts & partners— all very passionate leaders with 150+ years of combined experience, in place from Day 1.





Join Us — Today

This is bigger than any single company, and far larger than any one product or service. This is an open invitation for you to stand behind soil that heals, food that nourishes, and communities that grow stronger together rather than competing against each other. Help launch the products, services, and solutions that will power the Stewardship Movement. A personal invitation to BE THE CHANGE you want to see in the WORLD!





Every greenhouse raised, every food forest designed, and every acre of Soil Savior’s treatments applied is a small testament – living proof – that there is, in fact, a better way.

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