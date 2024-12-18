Supporting the Fetsch Family

Natalie Fetsch was diagnosed with triple-negative metaplastic breast cancer in September 2022. She faced each stage of the battle against this cancer with courage and dignity, embracing each day with hope and determination. Even in the midst of the difficulty of managing ongoing treatment, work, and day-to-day family life, Natalie always found time to care for others and point them to the light and love of Jesus. After a valiant battle against cancer, Natalie left this world to enter her new heavenly home with Jesus on December 26th, 2024.

We are created this campaign to facilitate donations to support the Fetsch family in the next few months. They have been through an exorbitant amount of stress these last few years, and the financial strain has been considerable. As Dan and the kids grieve the loss of their wife and mother, let's bless them as they prepare for the future.