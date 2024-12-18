Campaign Image

Supporting the Fetsch Family

Raised:

 USD $21,415

Campaign created by Stephanie Wasson

Campaign funds will be received by Daniel Fetsch

Supporting the Fetsch Family

Natalie Fetsch was diagnosed with triple-negative metaplastic breast cancer in September 2022. She faced each stage of the battle against this cancer with courage and dignity, embracing each day with hope and determination. Even in the midst of the difficulty of managing ongoing treatment, work, and day-to-day family life, Natalie always found time to care for others and point them to the light and love of Jesus. After a valiant battle against cancer, Natalie left this world to enter her new heavenly home with Jesus on December 26th, 2024. 

We are created this campaign to facilitate donations to support the Fetsch family in the next few months. They have been through an exorbitant amount of stress these last few years, and the financial strain has been considerable. As Dan and the kids grieve the loss of their wife and mother, let's bless them as they prepare for the future. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sean and Emily Rogers
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Fetsch family, you continue to be lifted up in prayer. With love, The Rogers

Larry Hughes
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You are in our hearts and prayers! Natalie was one of God’s sweetest creations … she left a beautiful legacy for her family and friends!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Dan, Bob and I are so very sorry about your loss of Natalie. We know there are no words to help with the pain; please know you and the children are in our thoughts and prayers.

John Gottshall
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Our prayers are with the Fetsch Family. May God surround them with His peace that only He can give.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for Dan and the kids as they adjust to life without Natalie. She was a wonderful person and will be missed by all who knew her. Godspeed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

My condolences to the family. Love you all dearly.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Our hearts are empty! You and your family were blessed with an angel. You will forever have her watching and guiding you all! May Natalie now rest in painless peace. Our deepest sympathies! Hugs and love sent your way

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Natalie was a light around the office, a mentor in times of need, and a friend to so many. She will be missed.

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Honoring Natalie
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

My condolences to Steve and Cheryl and Dan and family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Steve and Margo Gamache
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Art and Cindy Grillo
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

So very sorry for your loss! Our prayers are with you.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo