Supporting the Fetsch Family

Raised:
USD $21,415
Campaign funds will be received by Daniel Fetsch
Natalie Fetsch was diagnosed with triple-negative metaplastic breast cancer in September 2022. She faced each stage of the battle against this cancer with courage and dignity, embracing each day with hope and determination. Even in the midst of the difficulty of managing ongoing treatment, work, and day-to-day family life, Natalie always found time to care for others and point them to the light and love of Jesus. After a valiant battle against cancer, Natalie left this world to enter her new heavenly home with Jesus on December 26th, 2024.
We are created this campaign to facilitate donations to support the Fetsch family in the next few months. They have been through an exorbitant amount of stress these last few years, and the financial strain has been considerable. As Dan and the kids grieve the loss of their wife and mother, let's bless them as they prepare for the future.
Fetsch family, you continue to be lifted up in prayer. With love, The Rogers
You are in our hearts and prayers! Natalie was one of God’s sweetest creations … she left a beautiful legacy for her family and friends!
Dan, Bob and I are so very sorry about your loss of Natalie. We know there are no words to help with the pain; please know you and the children are in our thoughts and prayers.
Our prayers are with the Fetsch Family. May God surround them with His peace that only He can give.
Prayers for Dan and the kids as they adjust to life without Natalie. She was a wonderful person and will be missed by all who knew her. Godspeed.
My condolences to the family. Love you all dearly.
Our hearts are empty! You and your family were blessed with an angel. You will forever have her watching and guiding you all! May Natalie now rest in painless peace. Our deepest sympathies! Hugs and love sent your way
Natalie was a light around the office, a mentor in times of need, and a friend to so many. She will be missed.
My condolences to Steve and Cheryl and Dan and family.
So very sorry for your loss! Our prayers are with you.
