Fertility Help

My husband and I have been married for almost a year and have unexplained infertility. I have started the process to get treatment and the doctors are hopeful that we can get pregnant in a few cycles using iui. We would love some help starting our family. The amount I’ve requested is to cover 2 treatments with monitoring. If we succeed and have any money left I over we will donate it to another couple needing help! Thank you for your financial blessing. 1 Samuel 16:7