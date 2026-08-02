Fergus Cheerleaders Chosen for Pearl Harbor Parade

Five Lewistown cheerleaders, McKinzey, Annabella, Alayna, Carly, and Kinley, have earned an incredible honor. They've been selected as All-Americans to represent Montana in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 2–8, 2026.





This selection is a huge achievement. Only the top 12% of cheerleaders from Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country earn this opportunity. All-American status is based on superior cheerleading skills and leadership demonstrated at camp. These five stood out.





What makes their accomplishment even more remarkable is that they did this on their own. Despite not having a coach for their high school program, they took initiative and attended UCA camp in June. Cheer isn't sanctioned in Montana, so they are eager to fundraise to cover the costs associated with this prestigious opportunity.





Now they need help making this trip of a lifetime happen. Your support will help cover registration fees, meals, and travel for these dedicated young athletes to perform at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.





Thank you for standing with these five cheerleaders as they represent Montana on a national stage.