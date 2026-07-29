Feral Family Adventures: Minisionaries on Wheels

Welcome to Feral Family Adventures

Thank you for taking a moment to learn about our family’s journey.

We are the Logsdon family, and we believe God has called us into a new season of ministry. Beginning in early 2027, we will be leaving the traditional way of life behind to travel the United States full-time in our RV, serving churches, communities, and families wherever God opens the door.

This isn’t about taking an extended vacation or simply seeing the country. It’s about being available. We want to go where we’re needed, encourage local churches, invest in leaders, strengthen marriages and families, and share the hope of Jesus Christ with people we meet along the way.

Our family motto is:

Live Wild. Love Deep. Lead Well.

Those aren’t just words to us—they’re the values we want to model for our children and everyone we encounter.

Our Mission

Our goal is to partner with local churches and ministries by providing:

Pulpit supply and preaching Leadership development and training Men’s conferences and discipleship Marriage and family encouragement Volunteer support for church events, VBS, outreach, and community projects Encouragement and practical help wherever we can serve

As we travel, we’ll also document our journey through podcasts, videos, social media, and YouTube to inspire families to pursue faith, adventure, and intentional living.

Why We’re Asking for Support

Like any missionary family, living on the road while serving others comes with ongoing expenses. Your generosity helps cover things such as:

Campground and RV expenses Fuel and travel costs Ministry materials and resources Equipment for creating encouraging content Outreach opportunities Daily living expenses while serving full-time

Every gift, regardless of the amount, helps us say “yes” when God opens another door to serve.

More Than Financial Support

While financial gifts are incredibly helpful, we believe prayer is our greatest need.

We invite you to become one of our prayer partners by praying for:

Safe travels Open ministry opportunities Churches and communities we’ll serve Our marriage and children Wisdom and faithfulness as we follow God’s leading

Join the Journey

Whether you choose to pray, give financially, invite us to serve at your church, or simply share our story with others, you become part of this mission.

Together we can encourage churches, strengthen families, equip leaders, and point people to Christ—one community at a time.

Thank you for believing in our family and the work God has called us to do.

The Logsdon Family

Feral Family Adventures

Live Wild. Love Deep. Lead Well.



