GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Feral Family Adventures: Minisionaries on Wheels

Monthly Goal$6,000 USD
Total Raised$50 USD
Raised this month$50 USD

Fundraiser created byKris Logsdon

Feral Family Adventures: Minisionaries on Wheels

Welcome to Feral Family Adventures

Thank you for taking a moment to learn about our family’s journey.

We are the Logsdon family, and we believe God has called us into a new season of ministry. Beginning in early 2027, we will be leaving the traditional way of life behind to travel the United States full-time in our RV, serving churches, communities, and families wherever God opens the door.

This isn’t about taking an extended vacation or simply seeing the country. It’s about being available. We want to go where we’re needed, encourage local churches, invest in leaders, strengthen marriages and families, and share the hope of Jesus Christ with people we meet along the way.

Our family motto is:

Live Wild. Love Deep. Lead Well.

Those aren’t just words to us—they’re the values we want to model for our children and everyone we encounter.

Our Mission

Our goal is to partner with local churches and ministries by providing:

  1. Pulpit supply and preaching
  2. Leadership development and training
  3. Men’s conferences and discipleship
  4. Marriage and family encouragement
  5. Volunteer support for church events, VBS, outreach, and community projects
  6. Encouragement and practical help wherever we can serve

As we travel, we’ll also document our journey through podcasts, videos, social media, and YouTube to inspire families to pursue faith, adventure, and intentional living.

Why We’re Asking for Support

Like any missionary family, living on the road while serving others comes with ongoing expenses. Your generosity helps cover things such as:

  1. Campground and RV expenses
  2. Fuel and travel costs
  3. Ministry materials and resources
  4. Equipment for creating encouraging content
  5. Outreach opportunities
  6. Daily living expenses while serving full-time

Every gift, regardless of the amount, helps us say “yes” when God opens another door to serve.

More Than Financial Support

While financial gifts are incredibly helpful, we believe prayer is our greatest need.

We invite you to become one of our prayer partners by praying for:

  1. Safe travels
  2. Open ministry opportunities
  3. Churches and communities we’ll serve
  4. Our marriage and children
  5. Wisdom and faithfulness as we follow God’s leading

Join the Journey

Whether you choose to pray, give financially, invite us to serve at your church, or simply share our story with others, you become part of this mission.

Together we can encourage churches, strengthen families, equip leaders, and point people to Christ—one community at a time.

Thank you for believing in our family and the work God has called us to do.

The Logsdon Family

Feral Family Adventures

Live Wild. Love Deep. Lead Well.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,450 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve