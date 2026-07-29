Fell behind after layoff trying to make it through

I never imagined I’d be in a position where I had to ask for help like this, but over the last several weeks my life was hit pretty hard financially after unexpectedly being laid off from my job.





Shortly before losing my job, I moved to be closer to my daughter so I could be more involved in her life and present for her day-to-day. Unfortunately, the timing of the layoff couldn’t have been worse. After being out of work for 6 weeks, I’ve fallen significantly behind on bills and am now facing the very real possibility of eviction if I can’t catch up soon.





The good news is that I do have another job lined up and will be starting within the next week. The difficult part is surviving long enough to make it to that first paycheck, which unfortunately won’t arrive for another 3 weeks after I start. Right now I’m trying to bridge that gap and keep a roof over my head while I get back on my feet.





I’m asking for $2,500 to help cover rent, utilities, and basic living expenses so I can make it through this rough stretch and stabilize again. This is not a long-term situation, and asking for help does not come naturally to me, but right now I genuinely need it.





Anything helps more than I can properly express, whether it’s a donation, sharing this campaign, or simply taking the time to read it. Thank you to anyone willing to help me through one of the hardest periods I’ve faced financially.