Feline feeding programme

Hunger doesn't take a day off. Every day, dozens of stray cats in our community are left to fend for themselves, facing harsh conditions and empty bellies.Your support directly funds our daily feeding program, providing these vulnerable animals with the essential nutrition they need to survive. With your help, we don't just fill bowls—we keep them healthy, prevent starvation, and build a foundation for TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) efforts to control the local stray population.Just S5 provides a full week of meals for one cat. Together, we can ensure no street cat goes hungry.