Felicias Help

Five years later, the headlines faded — but the aftermath never really did.





Since January 6, life has been a nonstop process of rebuilding. Federal confinement, transfers across multiple states, years of restrictions and supervision, trying to reintegrate into normal life with a record attached to my name, and attempting to raise two little boys through all of it largely alone and without family support nearby.





What many people never saw was what happened after the cameras moved on.





I returned home from prison and back with my children almost 2 years ago now, trying to rebuild from nothing.

Living rurally in southern Arizona has helped keep us afloat in some ways — homeschooling the boys, raising animals, growing food where I can, and trying to build small streams of income through homestead work, permitting coordination, photography, animal care, babysitting, and whatever work I can piece together while navigating the long-term fallout of everything that happened.





But the reality is that years of financial damage do not disappear overnight. Vehicles break down. Summer utility bills in the desert skyrocket. Work opportunities become limited. Legal and life fallout continues long after public attention fades. I’m now facing bankruptcy while still trying to hold everything together and rebuild a stable future for Alexander and Henry.





At the same time, I’ve begun seriously working on writing and documenting the full story — not just January 6 itself, but the years that followed: the confinement conditions, the transfers, the isolation, motherhood during federal prosecution, and what rebuilding afterward actually looks like behind the scenes.





This page is no longer about a single event. It’s about rebuilding a life after years of consequences that never truly ended.





Any support helps more than I can properly explain — whether toward basic living stability, transportation, utilities, homeschooling, legal/documentation expenses, or simply buying the time and breathing room needed to finish telling this story properly.





To everyone who has supported us over the years: thank you. Truly.