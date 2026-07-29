Gooseneck dump trailers

im working on a retirement plan and can use some help getting to that goal .

I’ve been an electrician for over 28 years.

and I’ve served the Austin and hill country community over those years . My goal is to have these trailers at the jobs sites that I currently hold a regular job doing electrical for . The builders already know me and we’ve built a great work relationship together. And I’m tryin to move into a double venue to serve as the electrical contractor and the construction dump service as we . I recently have made the move of obtaining the property vehicle to use for my project.

im going to be having foot surgery in the next five years or so . So I’m trying to have a back up plan to continue to work being I won’t be able to get on ladders like I do currently .

God has been my guidance for years and some how I I landed here . I’m very thankful for having a great wife and wonderful children who support me . As he does everyday for us . Thank you