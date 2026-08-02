Fees For Court Documents on PACER and Elsewhere

The federal lawsuit known as LA Alliance vs City of Los Angeles Case Number 2:20-cv-02291 is the largest lawsuit in the entire history of American jurisprudence detailing public corruption and fraud against taxpayer dollars.





I purchased the complete court documents from the trial court as well as the appeals court City of Los Angeles vs United States District Court for the Central District of California Case Number 26-784.





The total cost of purchasing these official documents was approximately $5,000 and all of the documents are now officially publicly available for free to everyone on the CourtListener platform.





This fundraiser is to recoup the costs of obtaining those records. A screenshot of the invoice from PACER is published below for proof. Total requested fundraiser is to recoup the difference that this platform retains.