FeedTheHungryABQ

Im Austin Wessell out of Albuquerque New Mexico, I am the (prior) owner of a sandwich business which catered to the film industry and now I would like to use my talents/ equipment to feed those in need. Please consider donating to the cause- 5% will go back to GiveSendGo for hosting; and all additional proceeds will go towards ingredient/ supply purchases and arrangement costs for feeding those who are hungry.





my typical preparation consists of a bulk order of sandwiches, assembled, cut, wrapped, then delivered to locations with higher volumes of in-need individuals.





All sandwiches are optionally distributed with bible verses printed onto convenient pamphlets.





the goal is to share the love of Jesus Christ our Lord with those who may need encouragement, that He works all things for good in the lives of his children which are we; in the form of a quick sandwich and bible verse for a blessing.





*all funds are processed through my personal (non business) account







