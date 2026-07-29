Feed1000kidsinlagos





Every day in Lagos, 1000+ children go to bed hungry.

Last week I met Tolu, age 7. He waits at Ijaiye bus stop with an empty sachet of water, not food. “I ate yesterday morning,” he told me. “Mama is gone. I’m waiting for work so I can buy bread.” No parent. No shelter. No guarantee of his next meal. And Tolu isn’t alone.





Hundreds of kids like him sleep under bridges in Agbado, Ijaiye, Oshodi - trading school books for survival.





Feed 1000 Kids in Lagos will provide hot, nutritious meals daily for 30 days. ₦500 feeds 1 child for a day. ₦15,000 feeds 1 child for a month.





We’ll post photos + updates so you see Tolu and the other kids eat.

Your donation doesn’t just fill a stomach. It gives strength to dream, energy to learn, and proof that someone cares.

Sponsor a meal today. Help Tolu and 999 other kids sleep without hunger.







