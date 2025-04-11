Feeding Albania needs a Food Distribution Vehicle

Goal:
Feeding Albania, a registered NGO and food bank, has the mission to start smart green initiatives, programs, projects and partnerships in order to be able to feed all hungry people and provide food security for everyone in Albania. Our vision is to see all Albanian families nourished with good and qualitative food by utilising technological advancement and innovative approaches that are sustainable for the good of people and the planet.
Our organisation is currently implementing several projects which involve logistical needs, not only for the recovery of both packaged food before expiry in order to distribute to those in need, but also fruits and vegetables for social centres and a few projects which help the environment as well. Our main projects are: Farm to Fork, The Eggs Project and our newly introduced training on the FMNR Approach in Albania, which helps recover fallen, burnt or cut trees which have the potential to grow back and help build the surround ecosystem back, without expenses and much faster than planting new trees.
However, we need a DISTRIBUTION VEHICLE to support these tasks, as we have used our personal vehicles to distribute items donated, salt, water, baby milk, fresh food, and even chickens feed. We are a non-profit NGO and are not asking for a newer vehicle, only one that can get the job done, that is solid and has the ability to last. We also want to be realistic with the amount of funding raised. This is why our funding amount is lower. We believe a 10-15 year old Volkswagen Caddy will be sufficient. The estimated range of price is about $2,500 USD with taxes and fees. With $1 USD roughly equaling 100 Lek, we are asking for 250,000 Lek in total.
Please research our organization more at feeding.al and follow us on Facebook for more regular postings.
Feed. Sustain. Together.
April 11th, 2025
We are happy to update that we now have a vehicle to use.
A good friend of the organisation has donated this car to Feeding Albania. (Apologies, I am away from Tirana these days and I haven't yet taken any proper pictures of it). It is a Mistubishi.
Your donated amount of around 300 Eur we used for the expenses of documents and some smaller repairs needed to the car. We did not raise enough to buy exactly what we needed. But we are happy that this dear brother provided us with this car that is already being a blessing.
As said before, transportation is key to our operations and we will soon need to find a way to acquire a van for larger food transfers.
Please continue to pray with us for the poor and the needy! Thank you for donating to Feeding Albania!
Toni Shena
July 26th, 2024
During July, our director was invited to the IFT FIRST organised from our partner, the Institute of Food Technologists. He was able to share on the Eggs Project and also on other achievements and needs of the food bank.
This event more than ever sparked our hopes that we can do much if we are able to have the basics of needs covered for our work.
A VEHICLE is a basic need as we are unable to cover the costs for purchasing it. Every donation, no matter what the value is will take us closer to being able to transport food freely from donors to our warehouse. Also, the vehicle will be used for volunteering activities across Tirana.
Thank you!
April 29th, 2024
Good day everyone! Hope you all are having a blessed day.
While we want to keep most of our updates with positive and encouraging information, sometimes the reality of our situation and operations hit us unexpectedly. But these setbacks confirm to us our great need for a distribution vehicle.
2 of our current vehicles we have been using or borrowing for our distributions and various operations in our projects are not operational at the moment until we do some extensive repairs. The main vehicle has been having some motor issues, and a secondary older vehicle that we borrowed is now in need of repair. Both of these vehicles are NOT owned by the organization. The main vehicle has been out of commission a few weeks now until parts are delivered from outside of state, as there was a massive shortage in Albania for the particular brand.
With that said, we are still trying our best this month to meet the objectives, and hope one day to have a dedicated NGO vehicle for these purposes. We thank you for following us and don't forget to Share this campaign with your network.
- Staff at Feeding Albania Foundation
March 26th, 2024
This is a short update to let you know that we are moving forward with more food donations and are improving our two warehouse and food storage locations at this time. As you are aware, our next step in improving logistics is this van needed for transportation. Help us finalize this important and significant step.
- Staff at Feeding Albania Foundation
March 21st, 2024
Greetings to all our supporters of Feeding Albania Foundation! We thank you for all your encouragement in our endeavours to feed the Albanian people. We are happy to announce that our campaign for purchasing a vehicle for additional food distributions in now underway. We also thank GiveSendGo for their platform.
Our initial plan, if we receive full funding, is as stated, to purchase a used empty van similar to a Volkswagen Sprinter, at about 10 years or older for this cost. This will allow us to distribute up to a ton of food at once. We of course will consider cheaper used options as the funding allows.
- Staff at Feeding Albania
