Feeding Albania needs a Food Distribution Vehicle

Feeding Albania , a registered NGO and food bank, has the mission to start smart green initiatives, programs, projects and partnerships in order to be able to feed all hungry people and provide food security for everyone in Albania. Our vision is to see all Albanian families nourished with good and qualitative food by utilising technological advancement and innovative approaches that are sustainable for the good of people and the planet.

Our organisation is currently implementing several projects which involve logistical needs, not only for the recovery of both packaged food before expiry in order to distribute to those in need, but also fruits and vegetables for social centres and a few projects which help the environment as well. Our main projects are: Farm to Fork, The Eggs Project and our newly introduced training on the FMNR Approach in Albania, which helps recover fallen, burnt or cut trees which have the potential to grow back and help build the surround ecosystem back, without expenses and much faster than planting new trees.



However, we need a DISTRIBUTION VEHICLE to support these tasks, as we have used our personal vehicles to distribute items donated, salt, water, baby milk, fresh food, and even chickens feed. We are a non-profit NGO and are not asking for a newer vehicle, only one that can get the job done, that is solid and has the ability to last. We also want to be realistic with the amount of funding raised. This is why our funding amount is lower. We believe a 10-15 year old Volkswagen Caddy will be sufficient. The estimated range of price is about $2,500 USD with taxes and fees. With $1 USD roughly equaling 100 Lek, we are asking for 250,000 Lek in total.



Please research our organization more at feeding.al and follow us on Facebook for more regular postings.