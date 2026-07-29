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Feeding Hope, Uniting Families

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$245 USD

Fundraiser created byMalia Adekunle

Feeding Hope, Uniting Families

Hello, world! I'm Olivia, and this isn't just any story—it’s my life. You see, just a few months ago, everything changed when I became a mom to twin girls who were born prematurely. They are a joyful gift to me, but it hasn’t been an easy journey; one of the little ones needed emergency surgery at birth, and she is now being nourished through a feeding tube. My daughter is a fighter but the cost of treatment has been overwhelming, especially when you factor in every day living expenses. I am tired, stressed, and homesick. I would like to return to my home country of Gabon to be with my family and seek further treatment for my little girl. Once I get back home, I will be in a better space to figure out next steps for her care. Your support isn’t just a donation; it’s an investment in the future for two little lives who deserve all the joy and health in the world! So here’s where we invite YOU to be part of our story: If you believe that miracles happen when people come together, please consider supporting us. Every dollar counts—it helps pay for passports for the girls, flight tickets, required travel vaccinations, and hopefully, initial consultations with a specialized pediatrician in Africa who can take her case. In short, your support will help bring my daughter medical care closer to home, and ensure I can return to Gabon with peace in my heart knowing there are caring hands on the ground ready to help at a moment’s notice! Will you join our village? Your support means more than words can say—it’s hope made real. Whether it's through sharing this story, donating what you can afford or simply sending positive vibes from afar, every bit helps bring us one step closer to home and healing together as a family! If you prefer to support by Zelle, here is my contact: (227)258-8645 Thank you for being part of our journey. #FamilyTies #HopeInAction

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