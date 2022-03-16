Help Feed Feral Cats

Hunger Hurts



I'm A Dedicated Animal Lover Who Cares About Our Furry Friends In Need. I've Been Seeking Donations Since My Emergency Trip To The Hospital Two Years Ago In February.

Before my health setback, I funded my feral cat feeding program.

I collapsed in the Walmart parking lot, going to get cat food during a winter storm after completing a 16-hour shift at work. Later that day, I was admitted to the hospital due to internal bleeding. I haven't been able to work the additional hours I was doing to support my "feral cat fund." this has been my cause for several years. Many cats have been TNR; I volunteered to pay for their food and do the daily feeding to ensure they get fed how I feel they should. (I include wet food with the dry) the weekly cost was approximately $150.00 before politics got involved, but it's now $225, plus I added a few more mouths to feed. My heart will not allow me to turn my back on hungry, needy animals. I'm hoping you feel the same as I do. Together, we can help ease the pain of innocent lives and help those who do not deserve what fate has handed them. It's our earthly duty to reach out to a hurting heart that is suffering. I'm 71 years old, lugging #30 bags of dry food and cases of wet food. Thank you to those who have donated; my messages don't come through for each donation like they used to. I'm giving you my Thank You from the bottom of my heart now. Deb.

Please stop by and say hi on my page… https://www.facebook.com/furryfamilies/















