Campaign Image

Help Feed Feral Cats

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $5,068

Campaign created by Deb

Campaign funds will be received by Deb Y

Help Feed Feral Cats

  Hunger Hurts


I'm A Dedicated Animal Lover Who Cares About Our Furry Friends In Need. I've Been Seeking Donations Since My Emergency Trip To The Hospital Two Years Ago In February.

Before my health setback, I funded my feral cat feeding program.

I collapsed in the Walmart parking lot, going to get cat food during a winter storm after completing a 16-hour shift at work. Later that day, I was admitted to the hospital due to internal bleeding. I haven't been able to work the additional hours I was doing to support my "feral cat fund." this has been my cause for several years. Many cats have been TNR; I volunteered to pay for their food and do the daily feeding to ensure they get fed how I feel they should. (I include wet food with the dry) the weekly cost was approximately $150.00 before politics got involved, but it's now $225, plus I added a few more mouths to feed. My heart will not allow me to turn my back on hungry, needy animals. I'm hoping you feel the same as I do. Together, we can help ease the pain of innocent lives and help those who do not deserve what fate has handed them. It's our earthly duty to reach out to a hurting heart that is suffering. I'm 71 years old, lugging #30 bags of dry food and cases of wet food. Thank you to those who have donated; my messages don't come through for each donation like they used to. I'm giving you my Thank You from the bottom of my heart now. Deb.

Please stop by and say hi on my page… https://www.facebook.com/furryfamilies/





Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

I want to give at least one time to help feed the feral cats.

Karen
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

Bless you for your work, and for helping that female duck get a new home.

Bari
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Bless you, Deb.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

Hi Deb. I'm fairly new to your site. Love your posts! I'm an animal lover and believe they are God's creatures. I just helped write a petition to try and save our muscovy ducks. The town inhumanely killed over 100. Always trying to help the voiceless.❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Bari
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Bari
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Gintaras Bybiauskas
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Hopefully this helps the cats

Laura Dillon
$ 12.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you for taking care of the homeless cats.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Happy Holidays!

Yoshiko Glenn
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Happy Thanksgiving! Thanks for helping the kitties!

Yoshiko Glenn
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Sorry they took down your fundraiser page on FB. Thank you for your continued work on behalf of the kitties!

Sue
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Yoshiko Glenn
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you!

Gail
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Happy Birthday!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Birthday blessings to you.

Yoshiko Glenn
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Happy Birthday! Thanks for your hard work!

Cindy Laird Wesley
$ 71.00 USD
1 year ago

Happy 71 birthday. Sending $71 for your 71st

Yoshiko Glenn
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you! Happy Birthday!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo