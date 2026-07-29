Feed the Mighty 34

For the past two years, I’ve done my best to rally support for our legislators by providing meals as they work tirelessly at the Gold Dome to protect our shared rights and values. It hasn’t always been easy to gather consistent help. Still, I’ve seen how much these small gestures can lift the spirits of those fighting for us day after day.

This year, I’m trying something easier for anyone who wants to be part of this effort. I’ve created this GiveSendGo link where supporters can donate whatever they feel led to give. Each time the fund reaches $300, I’ll use it to purchase and personally deliver a meal to our Mighty 34 in the Colorado House and Senate.

I’m asking you to share the link, contribute if you’re able, and help show our legislators that we see them, we appreciate them, and we stand with them. Your support—big or small—truly makes a difference.

Thank you all for being part of this.

Colorado RNC Committeewoman - Christy Fidura