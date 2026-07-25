Feed waakil

Hello my name is Waakil, currently I am going through a rough family situation with my mom and the person she is married to; I am currently in college and most of my money goes directly to my mother to help her out with her own living expenses and also my sisters expenses. I've explained everything to my manager in hopes I could schedule more often in hopes I could either get an increase amount of pay or just be able to bring more money home. I am simply attempting to raise this money to be able to provide for myself and also have enough spare money to be able to provide for my family.