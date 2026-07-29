Tulsa County is experiencing its portion of a national increase in homelessness that affects every major city and metropolitan area.

Feed Tulsa is working day by day to help the Tulsa homeless community. Just as the homeless community seems to gradually grow per PIT records. PIT records data shows the number one cause for homelessness is simply the cost of housing. Times like now America is facing a silent depression and the less fortunate need the more fortunate's help. Not a hand out a hand up!

If you would like to be part of the change you can donate here. None of this would be possible if I didn't have your guys support! Thank you guys!



