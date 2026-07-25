Feed send orphanage siblings to school in Gambia

Hey my name is ebrima jarju It’s so sadly and depressed with us here .. it’s from west Africa.. lings everyday is a struggle in my life trying to make ends meet for them..All my siblings have never been to school either to read or write in English that me feel so bad and life..

We're facing a lot of difficulties and terrible things that the lord is seeing but his mercy and love flows on us everyday😭😭 imagine no mother no father no uncle no grandma only me and little siblings if I don’t struggle they don’t able to get anything by them self so am the elder in the family without work I use to do daily struggles we struggle

From hand to mouth just imagine am really frustrated in this mess shading tears all day and night because we don’t see no shine of changes