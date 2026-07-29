When I was 8 years old, a simple song changed my life.





"Life without Jesus is like a donut, cos there's a hole in the middle of your heart."





That was the Donut Man. And those words, sung by a cheerful man with a guitar and a donut puppet, planted a seed in my young heart that has never stopped growing. I didn't fully understand theology at 8 years old. But I understood that there was a hole, and that Jesus was the only one who could fill it. That truth has stayed with me every single day since.





Now I am an adult, walking with the Lord and deeply involved in my church community. And when I look at the children around me, I think about that little 8-year-old boy and I want the same thing for them. I want them to hear the truth early. I want the seeds planted young.





That's why I started the Feed My Lambs Project.





The vision is simple: load flash drives with quality Christian children's videos: Donut Man, Psalty, Cherub Wings and give them completely free to families with young children, starting with my own church and growing from there.





I have already received the blessing and support of Rob Evans, the creator of the Donut Man series himself, who personally provided video files for this project and said he is "thrilled" and "praying Godspeed" over Feed the Lambs.





All I need now is the funds to purchase the flash drives and get them into the hands of families.





Every dollar you give puts the gospel into the hands of a child. Every flash drive is a seed. And as the Donut Man taught me, Jesus can fill every hole in every heart.





Will you help feed the lambs of Jesus?





In His service,

Triumph