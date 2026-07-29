CAMPAIGN TITLE:

Feed. Educate. Restore Dignity. — Help Orphaned Children & Forgotten Elderly in Kisii, Kenya





CAMPAIGN STORY:

My name is Cyrus Orenge. I grew up in the Gusii (Kisii) region of Kenya watching children quietly disappear from school — not because they were not smart, but because there was no money for fees. I watched grandmothers sit alone with no food, no medicine, and no one to check on them.





That pain never left me. So I built something about it.





The Cyrus Orenge Foundation for the Marginalised is a community-based non-profit I founded and lead, rooted right here in Kisii, Nyanza, Kenya. We work face-to-face, village by village, with the people most overlooked by the system — orphaned and vulnerable children, and elderly persons living without family care or support.





I am not raising money from a distance. I live in this community. I know these families by name. And I have dedicated my life to changing their story.





THE NEED





The Gusii region has been deeply affected by poverty, the long shadow of HIV/AIDS losses on families, and minimal government social protection. The result is devastating and visible every single day:





• Children arrive at school having eaten nothing — sometimes for two or three days in a row

• Families cannot afford school fees, uniforms, or books, pushing children toward dropout

• Elderly men and women live completely alone — no family, no medicine, no regular meal

• Families hit by sudden illness, death, or disaster have no safety net to fall back on





Without urgent support, children lose their window for education forever. Elders suffer in silence and isolation. And the cycle of poverty passes to the next generation — again.





WHAT YOUR DONATION WILL DO





Every dollar raised goes directly to beneficiaries on the ground in Kisii. Here is exactly how funds will be used:





🍽️ SCHOOL FEEDING PROGRAMME — USD 1,150 (KSh 150,000)

Daily meals for orphaned children who arrive at school hungry. A fed child is a child who can learn, grow, and dream. For many of these children, the school meal is the only meal of the day.





📚 SCHOOL FEES & EDUCATIONAL SUPPLIES — USD 1,540 (KSh 200,000)

School fees, uniforms, books, and pens for children at risk of dropping out. Education is the most enduring gift we can give a child with no parents to provide for them.





ELDERLY CARE & MEDICAL SUPPORT — USD 770 (KSh 100,000)

Door-to-door wellness visits, food parcels, and basic medication for elderly persons living alone. No one should grow old in hunger and forgotten by the world around them.





EMERGENCY HOUSEHOLD RELIEF — USD 385 (KSh 50,000)

A safety net for families in acute crisis — sudden illness, fire, or loss. This fund responds when nothing else can.





OUR TOTAL CAMPAIGN GOAL: USD 3,850





To put it in perspective:

• $5 feeds a child for one week

• $15 buys a full set of school books

• $30 pays one month of school fees for a vulnerable child

• $75 sponsors one child through a full school term





Every amount — big or small — reaches someone whose life it will change.





WHY YOU CAN TRUST US





We understand that trust is everything when it comes to giving across borders. Here is our commitment to every supporter:





• We will publish regular photo and video updates showing exactly how funds are used

• Money goes directly to beneficiaries — no layers of bureaucracy or administration waste

• Community accountability: our work is overseen by the Mwanyagetinge Heritage Council and local community leaders in Kisii

• Founder-led: I personally manage every programme and am available to any donor who wishes to ask questions

• Kenya-based donors can also contribute via M-PESA to +254 794 681 374 or Chai Sacco Paybill No. 831660

Account No. 0901132

• Any supporter may request a full breakdown of how their funds were used at any time





A PERSONAL WORD

I believe that generosity crosses every border. Whether you are in Nairobi, London, New York, Dubai, or Sydney your gift can reach a child sitting hungry in a classroom in Kisii, or an elderly woman waiting for someone to knock on her door.





This is not charity in the distant, impersonal sense. This is community. This is Ubuntu the African philosophy that says: I am because we are. In a world that can feel divided and far apart, acts of generosity like yours remind us that our shared humanity is still whole and still strong.





If you cannot give today, please share this campaign. A share costs nothing and could reach the one person who changes everything for these children and elders.





With deep gratitude,

Cyrus Orenge

Founder & Executive Director

Cyrus Orenge Foundation for the Marginalised

Kisii Region, Nyanza, Kenya

M-PESA: +254 794 681 374 | Paybill: Chai Sacco No. 831660

Account No. 0901132

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"Help feed and educate orphaned children and support forgotten elderly in Kisii, Kenya. GiveSendGo charges 0% platform fees — every dollar reaches the people who need it most. Please give and share."





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