Feed a child- make a difference

We are a small non-profit that helps families, seniors, and thier pets. We try and offer food, help with medications, heating, pet food, as well as doing what we can when we recieve calls for suicides, child, martial, or animal abuse. With requests for help having skyrocketed over 450%, and families and seniors struggling just to stay housed, we desperately need your help. Even a small amount can add up to a difference in a child's life. Thank you for caring!