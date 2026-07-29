GO-GREEN ORG GUARDIANS OF MOTHER NATURE

FEED A CHILD – EDUCATE A CHILD

Campaign Story by Dr. Young Tello

In many communities across and beyond, thousands of children wake up every day uncertain of where their next meal will come from or whether they will ever have the opportunity to sit in a classroom and pursue their dreams. Poverty, hunger, environmental degradation, and lack of educational support continue to rob many young people of their future.

Through , Dr. Young Tello launched the “Feed A Child – Educate A Child” Campaign as a humanitarian and environmental empowerment movement dedicated to restoring hope, dignity, and opportunity for vulnerable children and families.

The campaign believes that no child can learn effectively on an empty stomach. By combining food support, education sponsorship, environmental awareness, mentorship, and community empowerment, the initiative seeks to nurture a generation that is healthy, knowledgeable, responsible, and connected to Mother Nature.

The program mobilizes volunteers, schools, institutions, well-wishers, farmers, innovators, and partners to provide:

Nutritious meals and food donations for vulnerable children Educational materials, mentorship, and school support Tree planting and environmental conservation activities Skills development and youth empowerment programs Community clean-ups and sustainability awareness campaigns Moral values, leadership training, and talent nurturing

Under the leadership of , the movement continues to inspire communities to understand that feeding and educating a child is not charity alone — it is an investment in humanity, peace, sustainability, and the future of our planet.

The campaign calls upon governments, organizations, institutions, businesses, and compassionate individuals to join hands in building a world where every child has access to food, education, opportunity, and a clean, healthy environment.

Motto:

Nourish the Mind, Feed the Body, Protect Mother Nature. Any inkind support will be highly appreciated. God bless you eminently Amen