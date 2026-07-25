GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Feed a Child, Build a Future Tanzania School Meals

GoalKES 800,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byAdam John Kennedy

Fundraiser funds will be received by EduGold Foods Supply

Feed a Child, Build a Future Tanzania School Meals

EDUGOLD FOODS SUPPLY

Reliable Farm to School Food Partner


My name is Adam John Kennedy, founder of EduGold Foods Supply in Tanzania. I am passionate about improving children's education through better nutrition while creating sustainable market opportunities for local farmers. My vision is to build a reliable Farm-to-School food supply system that strengthens communities, supports education, and contributes to long-term food security across Tanzania.


CAMPAIGN TITLE

Feed a Child, Build a Future – School Feeding Program in Rural Tanzania


OVERVIEW

EduGold Foods Supply is a Tanzania-based social enterprise focused on improving access to nutritious, safe, and reliable food for school children in rural and underserved communities.


We connect local farmers with schools by sourcing essential food products directly from producers and delivering them efficiently to educational institutions. This model strengthens both student nutrition and local agricultural value chains.


Across rural Tanzania, many children attend school without access to a proper meal. This affects attendance, concentration, academic performance, and long-term development outcomes.


We are launching a structured school feeding program to change this reality.


OUR PILOT PROGRAM IMPACT

We are currently launching a pilot phase with measurable impact targets:


1. 8 rural schools enrolled in the program

2. Approximately 2,400 students directly benefiting

3. Provision of one nutritious meal per school day

4. Implementation period: 1 academic term (3 months initial phase)

5. Focus on high-need rural communities with limited feeding programs

6. Contributing to National Employment and Economic Development


WHAT YOUR DONATION SUPPORTS

Funds raised will directly support:


• Purchase of food supplies (maize flour, rice, beans, vegetables, oil, sugar)

• Transportation and last-mile delivery to rural schools

• Safe storage and handling of food supplies

• Coordination with school administrators and local farmers

• Expansion planning for additional schools after pilot success


COST TRANSPARENCY (ESTIMATED BUDGET MODEL)

To ensure full transparency:

a) Cost per child per day: approx. $0.30 – $0.50

b) Cost per school per day: approx. $60 – $100 (depending on enrollment size)

C) Cost per school term (3 months): approx. $4,000 – $6,500


Impact:

• $10 → supports meals for multiple students

• $50 → supports feeding for a small group of students for several days

• $100+ → contributes significantly to sustaining a school feeding cycle


WHAT WE SUPPLY

EduGold Foods Supply ensures consistent delivery of:

• Maize flour

• Rice

• Beans

• Sugar

• Cooking oil

• Fresh vegetables


All products are sourced with strict quality control to ensure safety, nutrition, and freshness.


WHY THIS PROGRAM MATTERS

School feeding programs create measurable impact:

• Increased school attendance

• Improved student concentration and learning outcomes

• Reduced dropout rates in rural areas

• Better health and nutrition for children

• Stronger community engagement in education


A single meal per day can significantly change a child’s ability to learn and succeed.


OUR LONG-TERM VISION

Beyond the pilot phase, EduGold Foods Supply aims to:


1. Expand to more rural districts across Tanzania

2. Scale from 8 schools to 50+ schools within 3 years

3. Build a sustainable farm-to-school supply ecosystem

4. Strengthen partnerships with local farmers and cooperatives

5. Introduce complementary programs (school gardens, nutrition education)


HOW YOU CAN HELP

Your support directly translates into meals on the table for children who need it most.


We welcome:

• One-time donations

• Monthly recurring support

• Institutional partnerships

• Corporate sponsorships


ORGANIZATION

EDUGOLD FOODS SUPPLY

Reliable Farm-to-School Food Partner


Email: edugoldfoodsupply@gmail.com

Phone: +255758102473

P.O.Box: 19976 Dar es salaam, Tanzania.


CLOSING STATEMENT

This is more than a feeding program it is an investment in education, health, and the future workforce of Tanzania.


Together, we can ensure that no child is left to learn on an empty stomach.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve