Feed a Child, Build a Future Tanzania School Meals

EDUGOLD FOODS SUPPLY

Reliable Farm to School Food Partner





My name is Adam John Kennedy, founder of EduGold Foods Supply in Tanzania. I am passionate about improving children's education through better nutrition while creating sustainable market opportunities for local farmers. My vision is to build a reliable Farm-to-School food supply system that strengthens communities, supports education, and contributes to long-term food security across Tanzania.





CAMPAIGN TITLE

Feed a Child, Build a Future – School Feeding Program in Rural Tanzania





OVERVIEW

EduGold Foods Supply is a Tanzania-based social enterprise focused on improving access to nutritious, safe, and reliable food for school children in rural and underserved communities.





We connect local farmers with schools by sourcing essential food products directly from producers and delivering them efficiently to educational institutions. This model strengthens both student nutrition and local agricultural value chains.





Across rural Tanzania, many children attend school without access to a proper meal. This affects attendance, concentration, academic performance, and long-term development outcomes.





We are launching a structured school feeding program to change this reality.





OUR PILOT PROGRAM IMPACT

We are currently launching a pilot phase with measurable impact targets:





1. 8 rural schools enrolled in the program

2. Approximately 2,400 students directly benefiting

3. Provision of one nutritious meal per school day

4. Implementation period: 1 academic term (3 months initial phase)

5. Focus on high-need rural communities with limited feeding programs

6. Contributing to National Employment and Economic Development





WHAT YOUR DONATION SUPPORTS

Funds raised will directly support:





• Purchase of food supplies (maize flour, rice, beans, vegetables, oil, sugar)

• Transportation and last-mile delivery to rural schools

• Safe storage and handling of food supplies

• Coordination with school administrators and local farmers

• Expansion planning for additional schools after pilot success





COST TRANSPARENCY (ESTIMATED BUDGET MODEL)

To ensure full transparency:

a) Cost per child per day: approx. $0.30 – $0.50

b) Cost per school per day: approx. $60 – $100 (depending on enrollment size)

C) Cost per school term (3 months): approx. $4,000 – $6,500





Impact :

• $10 → supports meals for multiple students

• $50 → supports feeding for a small group of students for several days

• $100+ → contributes significantly to sustaining a school feeding cycle





WHAT WE SUPPLY

EduGold Foods Supply ensures consistent delivery of:

• Maize flour

• Rice

• Beans

• Sugar

• Cooking oil

• Fresh vegetables





All products are sourced with strict quality control to ensure safety, nutrition, and freshness.





WHY THIS PROGRAM MATTERS

School feeding programs create measurable impact:

• Increased school attendance

• Improved student concentration and learning outcomes

• Reduced dropout rates in rural areas

• Better health and nutrition for children

• Stronger community engagement in education





A single meal per day can significantly change a child’s ability to learn and succeed.





OUR LONG-TERM VISION

Beyond the pilot phase, EduGold Foods Supply aims to:





1. Expand to more rural districts across Tanzania

2. Scale from 8 schools to 50+ schools within 3 years

3. Build a sustainable farm-to-school supply ecosystem

4. Strengthen partnerships with local farmers and cooperatives

5. Introduce complementary programs (school gardens, nutrition education)





HOW YOU CAN HELP

Your support directly translates into meals on the table for children who need it most.





We welcome:

• One-time donations

• Monthly recurring support

• Institutional partnerships

• Corporate sponsorships





ORGANIZATION

EDUGOLD FOODS SUPPLY

Reliable Farm-to-School Food Partner





Email: edugoldfoodsupply@gmail.com

Phone: +255758102473

P.O.Box: 19976 Dar es salaam, Tanzania.





CLOSING STATEMENT

This is more than a feeding program it is an investment in education, health, and the future workforce of Tanzania.





Together, we can ensure that no child is left to learn on an empty stomach.