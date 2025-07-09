Feed 35 Hungry Children in Kampala, Uganda

URGENT: Help Us Feed 35 Children in Kampala, Uganda





Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,





I am Pastor from Kampala, Uganda. Right now 35 children at our church are going hungry. Some have gone 2 days without a proper meal.





We are raising $800 to buy food for 1 month:

- Maize flour & beans

- Rice & vegetables

- Milk & cooking oil





Every $20 feeds 1 child for a whole month.

Every donation, big or small, will bring food to a hungry child.





The Bible says in Proverbs 22:9 “The generous will themselves be blessed, for they share their food with the poor.”





We will post photos and updates so you can see how your gift is helping.





Thank you for standing with us. May God bless you richly for your kindness.





With love,

Pastor from Kampala, Uganda