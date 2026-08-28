Feed 25 Orphans in Buea, Cameroon

My name is Pastor Enyong Nickson, and I run Muyen Hope Orphanage in Buea, Cameroon.





We care for 25 orphans who lost their parents due to the crisis. Every day we struggle to provide food, school fees, and shelter.





With rising food prices, we can no longer feed all the children. Many sleep hungry.





Your donation will help:

- $10 feeds one child for a week

- $30 pays school fees

- $50 feeds 5 children for a week

- $100 provides mattress and clothes





100% of your donation goes directly to food, school, and rent.





Funds will be received via my USA account (Grey) and used directly in Buea. I will post receipts and photos.





Even $5 is a blessing. Please share.





God bless you,

Pastor Enyong Nickson, Buea