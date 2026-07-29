Fee for my college course

My name is felix and I am currently in kenya and wanting to pursue college course with the dream of building a better future for myself and my family. Education has always been my biggest hope, and despite many challenges, I have continued pushing forward because I believe hard work can change my life.

Unfortunately, financial difficulties have made it hard for me to fully support my studies. Paying school fees, learning materials, and daily expenses has become a challenge, and there are moments when I fear I may not joining for my college course.

I am kindly requesting support from friends, family, and well-wishers. Any contribution, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to finishing my education and achieving my goals.

Your support will not only help me stay in school but will also encourage me to keep fighting for my future. I truly appreciate every prayer, share, and contribution.

Thank you for believing in me and being part of my journey.