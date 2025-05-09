The Fed Up Farmer Launch

If You’ve Ever Wanted to Be Part of Something Real—This Is It.





My name is Jody Melton. I’m a 4th-generation cattleman born and raised in the Tennessee Valley. Cattle ranching isn’t just what I do—it’s who I am. It’s the way my family has lived for generations, and it’s the reason I built The Fed-Up Farmer.





People say they want real food—meat they can trust, from farms they can name. But then they walk out of big box stores with shrink-wrapped beef shipped in from Brazil. We’re fed up. And I’m not just talking about myself.





This was supposed to be the year we changed that.





I spent the last twelve months building a direct-to-freezer meat business that delivers pasture-raised beef, pork, and lamb straight from our Tennessee farm to families who still care where their food comes from. The processors were lined up. The freezers were in place. The boxes were ready. The website was 24 hours from launching.





Then life hit.





On May 30th, my wife was hit in a hit-and-run accident. No one stopped. The next day, I broke my ankle. Multiple surgeries, 12 weeks out of work, and every dollar we saved to launch this farm is now going to medical bills and repairs just to stay afloat.





I’m not asking for a bailout. I’m not looking for pity.





I’m asking if you believe in the same things I do.





Because I’m still here. I’m still fighting to launch this business. I’m still pushing—on one leg—to offer people meat they can trust from someone who still believes in doing things the right way.





This isn’t just about me. It’s about the people who are tired of wondering what’s in their food. It’s about the farmers who’ve been priced out. It’s about our kids growing up thinking food comes from factories instead of families.





If there’s a horse to bet on in this race, it’s me. I don’t quit. I’ve got the land. I’ve got the livestock. I’ve got the buyers waiting and the drive to see this through. All I need is that final push to get across the starting line.





This isn’t a donation. It’s a seed.





And if you plant it now, you’ll be able to say you were there at the beginning—before this movement spread across the state and beyond.





Help me launch The Fed-Up Farmer. Help me take our food back.





Every dollar helps. Every name is remembered.





—Jody Melton

The Fed-Up Farmer

865-454-6988 | thefedupfarmer@gmail.com



