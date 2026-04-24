FBLA Nationals Leadership Trip for Ethan 2026

Thank you for looking at Ethan’s campaign for his chance to go to San Antonio Texas for the 2026 FBLA National Conference. He just graduated 8th grade at Sebastian Charter Junior High School on May 19th, 2026 and he has worked so hard to get to Nationals. We need to pull together $2,800.00 for the conference which includes airfare, hotel stay, and the conference fee. The conference is the last week of June of 2026. Airfare is $1800.00 and registration and hotel costs combine to the $2800.00 amount needed for him to go. He’s Parliamentarian of his schools FBLA chapter and has never missed a conference. This trip came up with short notice and we need all the help we can to get Ethan to Texas! His local fundraising efforts with his FBLA peers raised $500 and that has been deducted to now make his total needed $2800.00. Thank you so much for your consideration and please consider donating to help a young man who’s making a difference in his community for the better.