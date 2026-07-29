Fathers Day celebration

My dad who has been through a lot deserves a Father’s Day celebration to know how great of a dad he is, $200 will be able to make sure he has one to remember. Growing up he loved the Baltimore ravens and Derrick Henry is his favorite player. When retiring and leaving the country he also missed having a good steak so hopefully I can treat him to a good steak restaurant and get him a Derrick Henry jersey since it’s something that would mean a lot to my dad.