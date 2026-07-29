Father recovering from accident and unable to work

Our immediate family's have provided a lot of support while our father tries to recover from a broken leg. The bone is not growing back and he is not able to work anymore. We have 3 children at home as well. I know there are lots of opportunities to give on this site and to receive blessings.

He used to do maintenance work but because of his leg he wont be able to continue in that industry. Our mother is doing her best working for the local school district, but does not get paid during the summer time. Your donation will allow us to stay where we are currently located, which gives my father the best chance at finding a new career. Without donations we will be forced to move to an area that has absolutely no work. Your donation would be greatly appreciated and we would pray for blessings to come your way in abundance.

We come to you or friends in faith in our darkest hour and I know you will receive blessings for who ever you choose to donate.

Thank you